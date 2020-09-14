Police investigate drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

The shooting reportedly took place at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive. Police don't know if anyone was hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said they were working to find out more about what led to drive-by shooting that took place near Lynnhaven Mall Monday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about the incident that took place at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive just before 3:50 p.m.

There weren't many details available late in the afternoon. Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said officers weren't sure about any injuries or how many shooters were involved in what happened.

Kuehn said that a situation at Interstate 264 at First Colonial Road was related to the shooting at Lynnhaven and Avenger.

An SUV sat at the bank of a ramp at the interchange after going off the roadway. A VDOT camera showed police on the interstate at the ramps.

Police rerouted traffic around the scene at Lynnhaven and Avenger. The northbound lanes of Lynnhaven Parkway near International Pkwy. and Sabre Street. is closed. The southbound lanes at Saber North Mall Drive are closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.