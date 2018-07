VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard and Wexford Drive closed down roadways. The investigation is in the early stages. Officials have not said if any other vehicles were involved.

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC