x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Two people charged after man found dead in apartment in Virginia Beach

Police said Jason Jablonski, 41, and Heather Totty, 35, face charges after officers found a man dead in an apartment in the College Park area of the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place on March 11.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about an incident in the 1200 block of Edenham Ct. shortly after 7:30 a.m. The address is in Eastwyck Village Apartments in the College Park area of the city.

Police arrived at a home there where they found Herbert Bryant, 45, dead.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Jablonski, 41, faces a charge of Second Degree Murder. Heather Totty, 35, is charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact. 

Although arrests have been made, if you have any information that can help police, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or you can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Related Articles

In Other News

'Stand with Ukraine' | Another peaceful rally planned at Virginia Beach Oceanfront