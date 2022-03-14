Two people charged after man found dead in apartment in Virginia Beach

Police said Jason Jablonski, 41, and Heather Totty, 35, face charges after officers found a man dead in an apartment in the College Park area of the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place on March 11.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about an incident in the 1200 block of Edenham Ct. shortly after 7:30 a.m. The address is in Eastwyck Village Apartments in the College Park area of the city.

Police arrived at a home there where they found Herbert Bryant, 45, dead.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Jablonski, 41, faces a charge of Second Degree Murder. Heather Totty, 35, is charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact.