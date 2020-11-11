Police investigate shooting in Virginia Beach

An adult man was taken to the hospital. There's no word on any possible suspects at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Timberlake section of the city.

According to police dispatch, officers responded to calls of a shooting at 5:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Gadwall Place. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to be OK. Police say they do not have any suspect information available at this time, and the case remains under investigation by the department's homicide unit.

No other information was immediately available.