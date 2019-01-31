VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: The story was corrected to say attempted burglary.

Virginia Beach police are investigating an attempted burglary at an auto repair shop on Jan. 14.

Police said Beacon Auto Repair employees reported that someone attempted to enter the shop by damaging a door lock.

Video surveillance captured a man trying to steal metal from the side building and entering a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the man was driving an older red Ford F-150. It had damage to the passenger side and a different colored "driver side quarter panel."

He is described as white in his mid-50s and walked with an impairment.

Attempted Commercial Burglary | Facebook Monday, January 14, 2019, employees of Beacon Auto Repair located at 1155 Lynnhaven Parkway found that someone had attempted to gain entry into the busines

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.