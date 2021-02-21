Two people injured in shooting near College Park area of Virginia Beach

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle, at a group of people in the parking lot of Level Green Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway for a shooting that happened near College Park, leaving two people hurt.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted Sunday, Feb. 21, after 3:45 p.m. that a shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Level Green Boulevard.

Officers said, during the investigation, they found that shots were fired from a vehicle on a group of people in the parking lot of Level Green Blvd.

A male victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police added that another male involved in the incident took himself to the hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the scene is very active at this time.

Virginia Beach Police Department said to follow the City of Virginia Beach on Twitter as more details become available.