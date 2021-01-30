Police investigating suspicious death of man in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police Department said it found a man who died from a life-threatening injury in the 600 block of S. Westgrove Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead in a residential area Saturday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said a call came in on Saturday, Jan. 30, around 12:30 p.m. about a man who was unconscious in the 600 block of South Westgrove Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had died from a life-threatening injury.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of death at this time and said it is too soon to determine whether any foul play was involved in this incident.