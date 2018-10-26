Virginia Beach City Public Schools said "threatening graffiti" was found at Tallwood High School.

In a message to parents, principal James Avila said the school is working with police to find the student responsible for the graffiti.

Here's the full message:

As has been seen in other schools in our division, we found threatening graffiti in our school. We are working with the police to find the student responsible. At this time, we do not have any additional information that would cause alarm. Once we finish the investigation, I will alert you and the community.



I do ask that you please share with your child that this behavior is unacceptable and will lead to disciplinary action at the school as well as possible criminal charges. If your child has any information regarding who might be responsible, please encourage them to share it with an administrator or police officer. Thank you.



Avila said there is possible criminal charges.

