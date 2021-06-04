Massage parlor employee faces prostitution charge in Virginia Beach

Officers said they received complaints that a worker at Golden Sunny Massage Parlor was using the business for prostitution. They made an arrest as a result.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said that someone at a massage parlor is facing charges after vice detectives investigated claims that an employee was using the business for prostitution.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it received complaints about a worker at Golden Sunny Massage Parlor, located at 309 Aragona Blvd.

As part of the detectives' investigation, they executed a search warrant on June 3. They arrested Xue Aifang, 52, of Flushing, N.Y., and they seized more than $7,000. Aifang faces charges of Prostitution and Frequenting a Bawdy Place. Both are misdemeanors in Virginia.