VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died from his injuries after police found him in a vehicle severely beaten on Sunday morning in Virginia Beach.

Police said officers were called around 4:35 a.m. to a cardiac arrest in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane. That's near Newtown Road.

Officers found a man severely beaten in a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said the victim and a woman were sitting in the vehicle when a man approached them.

The man began to assault the victim, police said.

Police do not know what time the assault happened.

The incident is still being investigated.

