VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach man is facing charges after he allegedly led Virginia State Police troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

State Police said shortly before 5:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to pull over a 2008 Jeep Cherokee that had been traveling at 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 264 West, near Lynnhaven Parkway. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

The Jeep got off the interstate at the Rosemont Road exit and turned onto Virginia Beach Boulevard. At Oconee Avenue, the driver stopped in an apartment complex's cul-de-sac, where he got out and fled on foot.

Police said the driver jumped into a nearby canal and swam across to another adjoining neighborhood. The Virginia Beach Police Department was called to assist, and used a K9 unit to track the suspect, who was found hiding in shrubbery.

The suspect, James Eric Hill, was charged with reckless driving in general, reckless driving by speed, felony evade and elude, and driving while license suspended/revoked, among other violations.

