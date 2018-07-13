VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police believe two vehicles had been street racing right before a double fatal crash late Thursday night.

Police Emergency Communication received the 911 call around 10:50 p.m. about a crash in the 1700 block of Dam Neck Road.

According to Virginia Beach Police, a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek SUV was traveling eastbound on Dam Neck Road at the same time a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the adjacent lane. Police said both vehicles were seen racing, accelerating from the traffic signal at Harpers Road. Just ahead, a 2018 Genuine Roughouse50 moped was traveling in the same lane as the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed into the rear-end of the moped, throwing the motorcyclist into a ditch. The motorcycle continued traveling, where it burst into flames.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of the moped were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

Police said the driver of the SUV was a licensed juvenile who was arrested and charged with racing which resulted in the death of another and reckless driving. The teen is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

This was the third fatal motorcycle crash this week in Hampton Roads. A Virginia Beach woman was killed and two others seriously hurt in a crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard on Tuesday night, while one person was killed after two motorcycles collided in Hampton on Monday evening.

