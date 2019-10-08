VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say it appears a man drowned near the Lesner Bridge on Friday evening.

Police received a call for a drowning near the bridge shortly after 7 p.m. The 911 callers saw the body of a man floating in the water near the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp and pulled him to shore.

Police said the victim was 52-year-old Ferdinand Arroyo Mendoza from Virginia Beach. They said the drowning was an accident.

Arriving emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the case is under investigation, but they do not suspect foul play.