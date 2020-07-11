Police: Pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach closed a stretch of Atlantic Ave. in the vicinity of 25th Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
According to a Tweet posted by Virginia Beach Police, the person who was struck has serious injuries. They also said they'd detained the driver of the vehicle.
Police didn't provide any other details or information, but said they would when it became available.
