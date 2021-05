Virginia Beach police said a fatal crash happened in the 1300 block of London Bridge Road. The road between Shipps Corner Rd. and Crusader Circle was closed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were called to a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the officers, the crash only involved one vehicle and it happened in the 1300 block of London Bridge Road.

Officials have temporarily closed the roadway between Shipps Corner Road and Crusader Circle.