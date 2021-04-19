Police say 17-year-old boy arrested following pursuit on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia State Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested after leading them on a short pursuit near the Lynnhaven Pkwy area. He was driving a stolen vehicle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenage boy is in custody after he led police on a short chase early Monday morning, near the Lynnhaven Parkway area.

Virginia State Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop Monday, April 19 around 6:48 a.m. for a vehicle that was driving recklessly -- speeding eastbound on Interstate 264.

When officers began activating emergency equipment, the driver, a 17-year-old boy in a 2015 Kia Optima refused to pull over. He sped up to 127 miles per hour.

According to police, the registration confirmed that the car was stolen from Virginia Beach.

During the pursuit, the vehicle got off the Birdneck Road exit and then got back on the interstate and was driving 100mph in the westbound lanes.

The driver then got off another exit, at Lynnhaven Pkwy and drove into a dead-end road on Dean Drive.

Troopers tried blocking the vehicle in and the driver hit their vehicle trying to escape. He rode over the curb, ran a stop sign at Lynnhaven Pkwy and Dean Dr and was hit by a 2021 Honda Accord.

The boy got out of the car attempting to run away on foot and was arrested. He was taken to Virginia Beach Juvenile Intake where is being processed and charged.