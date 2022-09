Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot in the 900 block of Beaumead Court, according to police.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered 48-year-old man.

Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot in the 900 block of Beaumead Court, according to police.

Police say Manishkumar is 6'1" with brown eyes and gray hair.