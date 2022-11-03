Police search for woman who was last seen going on walk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers are trying to find Germecca Harrison, a woman who went for a walk on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that she left a home on Princess Anne Road around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1.
They think she was walking to a friend's home, wearing a purple coat, black or green tights, crocs for shoes and glasses.
She's about 5'6" and 130 lbs. She's a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said Harrison has a phone, but it seems to be turned off.
If you've seen Harrison since Tuesday night, please call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4141.