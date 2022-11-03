Police search for woman who was last seen going on walk in Virginia Beach

She walked out of a home on Princess Anne Road around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1, wearing a purple coat, black or green tights, crocs for shoes and glasses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers are trying to find Germecca Harrison, a woman who went for a walk on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that she left a home on Princess Anne Road around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1.

They think she was walking to a friend's home, wearing a purple coat, black or green tights, crocs for shoes and glasses.

She's about 5'6" and 130 lbs. She's a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Harrison has a phone, but it seems to be turned off.