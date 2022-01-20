Police: Missing 80-year-old woman in Virginia Beach found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a senior alert has been canceled for a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. She was found safe.
Officers said Lattie Wallace was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19 around 11:30 p.m. by staff members at 5580 Danial Smith Road. That's the Pelican Health and Rehab facility near Newtown Road.
Wallace is 5'2, weighs 116 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown with a flower print and was believed to not be wearing any shoes, police said.
Officials were concerned about her well-being, but she is now safe. They said that her speech is unclear and they believed she didn't remember where she lived.