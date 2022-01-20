Police: Missing 80-year-old woman in Virginia Beach found safe

Virginia Beach police said Lattie Wallace, 80, was safely located. She had last been seen by staff at 5580 Danial Smith Road before going missing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a senior alert has been canceled for a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. She was found safe.

Officers said Lattie Wallace was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19 around 11:30 p.m. by staff members at 5580 Danial Smith Road. That's the Pelican Health and Rehab facility near Newtown Road.

Wallace is 5'2, weighs 116 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown with a flower print and was believed to not be wearing any shoes, police said.