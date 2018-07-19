VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A peeping Tom broke through a Virginia Beach family's window and tried to filming their 16-year-old with a cell phone.

The family was awakened in the middle of the night to screams coming from their teenage daughter’s bedroom. It all happened around 2:21 a.m. Tuesday morning at their home on Aquamarine Drive, according to police.

“It’s really upsetting for this to happen in this type of a neighborhood, and if they are willing to do this they are willing to do anything,” said father, Aber Gavino

Aber and Lyra Gavino feel downright violated. They said no parent should have to wake up to their child screaming because a stranger is possible trying to get into their room.

“She said ‘mom, mom I saw a hand in my room somebody is in my room,’” said mother Lyra Gavino. “And my husband just jumped out of bed and said, ‘call 911 call 911.’”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the peeping Tom entering the Gavino’s side yard.

According to the Gavinos, the suspect picked up a cinder block from the backyard and placed it under the window. Then he grabbed a bucket from the yard and put it on top of the cinder block. Then the suspect climbed onto the bucket in order to peer through the drapes of the window.

The teenager was awake, sitting on the bed watching TV.

Next, the family said the suspect went into the backyard where there is a second window with an air-conditioning unit.

“He broke through the insulation and stuck his hand in and videotaped my daughter,” said Aber. “My daughter was screaming after she saw a white hand stick in with a white cell phone with a black sticker in the back.”

The peeping Tom was caught once again on surveillance video running from the home. He was on the Gavino’s property for about seven minutes.

“I don’t know what his intentions are. If he’s just trying to put it on the Internet, just trying to be a pervert or something, I don’t know, it’s just sick for me, it’s just sick,” said Lyra.

Aber has already begun beefing up security, planting bushes in-front of the windows, and installing cameras around the home, but the damage has been done when it comes to his daughter’s mental state.

“She is not going to be in that bedroom anymore we’re moving her upstairs and swapping rooms,” said Aber.

So far, police don’t have any suspects in the case. The Gavinos believe it is probably someone they know or someone their daughter goes to school with.

If anyone has any information on this case, they're being asked to call police at 188-LOCK-U-UP.

