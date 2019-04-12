VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are looking for a person who violently robbed a gas station in Pungo on December 1.

In a tweet, the Crime Solvers said the person robbed the Red Barn, near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Indian River Road, while wearing a creepy mask and blonde wig.

The person got away in a black sedan before officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters are guaranteed anonymity, and they could receive a cash reward.