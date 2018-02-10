VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch operators say the investigation started with a call just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived in the 100 block of S. Palm Avenue, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set man in all black clothing, who fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

