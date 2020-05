The perimeter is set up around the 1700 block of Centerville Turnpike. Neighbors and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are asking people to avoid an area on Centerville Turnpike where they're working to negotiate with an armed man threatening self-harm.

Officers set up a perimeter around the 1700 block of Centerville Turnpike. The man is contained within that perimeter.

Neighbors and motorists are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.