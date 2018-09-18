VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

The situation began at 1:38 a.m. at the Mayflower Apartments where witnesses reported a domestic assault. One witness told emergency dispatch he saw a man assaulting a woman in an apartment hallway.

The suspect fled the apartment complex on foot, crossing Pacific Avenue. A witness flagged officers down as they arrived on scene, telling them which way the suspect ran and that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers found the suspect in the 300 block of 35th Street. According to Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn, officers gave orders to drop the weapon, but the suspect did not comply and instead allegedly pointed his gun at the officers.

Kuehn said one officer responded by shooting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced at the scene.

The woman who had been assaulted earlier was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Office is investigating along with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

.#13NewsNow @VBPD confirms the officer involved in the shooting at the #VirginiaBeach Oceanfront is on ‘administrative duty.’ pic.twitter.com/wGXoJHNRSR — Megan Shinn 13News Now (@13MeganShinn) September 18, 2018

