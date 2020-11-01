VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department's bomb squad cleared a suspicious package found near the Kids Cove at Mt. Trashmore on Saturday afternoon.

Police officials sent out the information via Twitter around 1:56 p.m.

A 13News Now reporter at the scene said the bomb squad picked up the box and it looked like it was filled with sand.

A bomb squad member emptied the box.

Virginia Beach police have not released more information.

