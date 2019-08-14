VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have classified the deaths of a man and woman in Virginia Beach as a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Bound Brook Court Wednesday for a report of a cardiac arrest. When officers arrived they found 43-year-old Edith Mary Digitaki dead and 52-year-old Jeremaia Digitaki suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police initially categorizing the incident as a suspicious death investigation, but have since determined it was a murder-suicide. They said it was an isolated incident and no suspects are being sought.

Neighbor Brian Moats said that the cul-de-sac had a lot of activity early in the morning.

“I had seen the fire truck and emergency vehicles leaving, and I thought maybe it’s just a small injury. I noticed that there was tape at the front of the house, and I thought uh oh something’s going on,” said Moats.

Moats said he was just worried for the family in that house.

“I just hope the best for any children that’s involved because the children at this point would be the primary concern, and I know there’s children’s stuff in the backyard,” said Moats.

Neighbor Kieren Powell said that the couple involved lived next door to him.

“I thought they were good people. It was a husband and a wife, and I think they had one or two kids,” said Powell.

Powell said that his neighbor was angry outside the house earlier Wednesday morning.

“This morning I came out here at around like 7:30 to 8, and I saw the man. He was kind of l animated, and I didn’t know if he was really angry or something happened...He was trying to cool off outside,” said Powell.

Powell added that he’s shocked this happened to the family next door.

“I was thinking they had a peaceful household but I guess I was wrong. You never know what’s going on behind the scenes,” said Powell.