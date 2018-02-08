VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a teenager who claimed two people tried to kidnap him at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront fabricated the whole story.

The 15-year-old boy originally claimed two people in a white van tried to abduct him Monday afternoon in the area of 13th Street near Mediterranean and Cypress avenues at the Oceanfront.

The detective assigned to the case says that following "an in-depth interview" with the teen, it was determined the incident did not occur.

No word on what -- if any -- legal ramifications the teen will now face.

