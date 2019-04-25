VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Someone with a BB gun shot at a Virginia Beach school bus on Thursday morning, police said.

Police officers were called around 6:56 a.m. to the 400 block of Maxey Drive.

Erin Yelland, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools said the bus was taking students to First Colonial High School and no students were injured. She said another bus was brought in to take the students to school.

Virginia Beach police said some glass was shattered on the bus. According to the spokesperson with VBCPS the glass was from a window.

The incident happened on Riddle Avenue

One person was detained, police said.

