VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to track down a 39-year-old woman who went missing nearly four days ago in Virginia Beach.

We're told Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive.

Police say that her disappearance is considered suspicious because it is unlike her to be away from her infant children and not show up for work.

Gamboa is 5'1" and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her four-door 2005 gold Ford Focus was found on July 3 parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Anyone with any information on Bellamy Gamboa's disappearance is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

