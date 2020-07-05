Popular drag brunch show in Virginia Beach goes virtual

'Drag Yourself to Brunch' now streams every Sunday on Facebook.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sandra Onassis Lopez is the host of "Drag Yourself to Brunch."

It’s a two-hour theatrical gathering of the region’s best drag queens glammed up for audiences at Croc’s 19th Street Bistro in Virginia Beach. The show always sells out.

But for the last two months, they haven’t had an in-person audience to perform for because of the pandemic.

“We feed off the energy the people bring us,” said Lopez. “When we turn that corner people go crazy, so we miss that. It’s what I live for.”

It’s also how Lopez, aka "The Baroness of Brunch" and many other drag queen performers bring in a paycheck. The week after dining restrictions started in March, Drag Yourself to Brunch went virtual.

“Being that I can’t physically speak to you, I allow the audience members who are watching to ask us questions and we can respond to them,” said Lopez.

The performers earn virtual tips through apps like CashApp and Venmo.

It’s another great example of pushing forward during the pandemic and continuing to earn while giving the people what they love.