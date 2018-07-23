VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Department of Public Utilities began the construction of a sanitary sewer vacuum main on Monday.

The work will be done along Princess Anne Road on Monday through September 23. The road will temporarily be closed from Fenwick Way to Seaboard Road. A detour will be in place from Holland Road to Nimmo Parkway to Seaboard Road.

The Dozier’s Bridge Canoe and Kayak Launch will be inaccessible for the duration of the road closure. Access to properties and residents within the road closure will be maintained for area residents.

For more information, contact Don Piron with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at (757) 385-8478.

Princess Anne Road Closure by 13News Now on Scribd

