Portsmouth man charged with arson, following apartment fire in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office charged Jerrod Vines with arson after an apartment was set on fire on Cedarwood Court.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One man is facing a charge after an apartment complex was set on fire in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called on Saturday, Jan. 2 around 11 p.m. to an apartment fire located in the 300 block of Cedarwood Court. Officials said the structure was intentionally set on fire.

The Fire Marshal's office charged Jerrod Vines, 34, from Portsmouth with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling on the night the fire occurred.

Officials said Vines is not in custody at this time.

The VBFD Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident and reminds everyone that arson is a serious crime and can put the entire community in danger.