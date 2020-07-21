Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia Beach

City leaders are trying to find ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the past month, Virginia Beach is seeing a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

The city added more than 109 new cases and one death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Virginia Beach to 38.

“We moved into Phase 3 and I think people forgot,” explained Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton.

She said people are forgetting to keep their face mask on and continue social distancing.

“We are still seeing the social gatherings,” Sutton explained. “We are hearing from the contact tracers that when they speak with the individuals, that they were at a barbecue or they were at a friend's house.”

The Virginia Department of Health partnered with ABC to schedule unannounced visits at businesses in areas with the most complaints. Officials say they suspended food permits at The Boxx -- a nightclub at the Oceanfront and -- Central Shore restaurant on Shore Drive for not obeying the Governor’s order.

“It’s really disheartening to see that because I know I’m doing the best job that I can. Again, I’m not perfect but we are doing the best job to enforce all the policies and rules,” restaurant owner Dean Gonsior said.

Dean Gonsior owns FireBrew Bar & Grill in Red Mill. He said one example is he requires customers to wear a face-covering while walking to and from their tables. If they don’t have a mask, an employee will get you one.

“I know we get a little bit of pushback from customers here and there, but most of our customers are understanding,” Gonsior explained.

He said he believes everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread.

“This virus, as bad as it is, it’s not going to stop overnight but we won’t want to be in this thing for another year,” Gonsior said.