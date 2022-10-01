"It won't happen overnight" | Possible safety improvements heading to I-264 interchange at Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach Public Works leaders said it could take up to 10 years for all the improvements to be made at the interchange.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a confusing interchange in Virginia Beach, and city leaders want to make safety improvements to the area.

We’re talking about the on and off-ramps of I-264 at Independence Boulevard. Right now, more than 78,000 drivers use the interchange every day.

“There’s a lot of cars that go through there,” said Virginia Beach Transportation Division Manager David Jarman.

Jarman said the concern is enough to make changes to the I-264 Independence Boulevard interchange near Town Center.

While the project won't happen overnight, some drivers say it's needed.

Jarman said that right now, crews are adding sidewalks in the area for pedestrians, which should be completed in May of this year.

He also said that several ideas are on the table when it comes to improving the way people get on and off the interstate.

“We are trying to eliminate some of the weaving motions out there and [we're] trying to do some more innovative things with how we move traffic and eliminate some of the conflict points at the intersections,” Jarman said.

While city crews work on this project, there’s a much larger plan scheduled for this area in the next 10 to 15 years.

VDOT leaders will be working with officials in Virginia Beach for that project.

“There would be additional lanes, and the bridge would be widened so the work we are doing will just help get us by in the period,” Jarman said.

While both projects will take time and a lot of money, he believes the area will be much safer for drivers and pedestrians.