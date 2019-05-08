VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Powerful storms knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers Sunday evening.

Almost 40,000 customers were out at one point across the region, according to the outage map.

As of noon Monday, most of the power had been restored.

CHESAPEAKE

The City of Chesapeake said outages caused multiple traffic signals to go black, mostly along Mount Pleasant Road.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, the City said all malfunctioning traffic lights had been restored, but Hayward Avenue is closed due to a downed tree.

VIRGINIA BEACH

At one point more than 29,000 affected customers were in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted out a picture of a circuit breaker that caught fire in the Town Center area. It affected the major distribution grid, police said.

A Dominion spokesperson said the circuit breaker caught fire during the storm, but Dominion officials do not believe it was the result of a lightning strike. The damage to the circuit breaker was extensive, however.

You can keep up with the Dominion Energy outage map, here.