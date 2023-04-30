Power outages: Storms leave many in the dark, especially in Virginia Beach

Dominion Energy is not yet providing an estimate as to when power might be restored.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 2,900 customers in Hampton Roads are currently without power after powerful storms moved through the area late Sunday afternoon, into the evening.

Almost 2,700 of these outages are in Virginia Beach. However, most are in the Fairfield and Kempsville areas of the city, and not in the area of North Great Neck Road where a tornado is believed to have touched down at around 6 p.m. and caused some significant damage.

Dominion Energy has not yet posted any estimates about when power might be restored in those areas.

Outages currently break down like this (note that these will likely change quickly):

Chesapeake: 16

Hampton: 11

Isle Of Wight: 18

James City: 13

Newport News: 11

Norfolk: 71

Portsmouth: 83

Suffolk: 8

Virginia Beach: 2,692

York: 3