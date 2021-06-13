'PRIDE in the ViBe Park' event held in Virginia Beach to celebrate PRIDE Month

Family and friends of all ages were welcome to attend the 'PRIDE in the ViBe' event. It is in honor of PRIDE month, and multiple vendors were in attendance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a celebration for PRIDE month happening in the Virginia Beach ViBE District on Sunday, and multiple groups around Hampton Roads teamed up in support of it.

A spokesperson for the city said the 'Pride in the ViBe' event was being held Sunday, June 13 at ViBe Park and people of all ages could attend.

The Chesapeake Bay Distillery is an ally of the LGBT community and partnered up with multiple groups to celebrate the new PRIDE Blue Ridge Vodka release.

These are the groups that supported the event:

Creative ViBe District

Hampton Roads Pride

LGBT Life Center

Hampton Roads Business OutReach

There was plenty of food on-site for those who attended, as well as adult beverages. The drinks were provided by the Chesapeake Bay Distillery and the grub was from Get the Fork Outta Here's food truck.

People who attended could park for free at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.