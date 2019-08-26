VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For eight months, crews have been working to renovate the Princess Anne Area Library.

Now, the library is ready to be reopened at 10 a.m. on September 3.

The library has a new enclosed children’s area, an expanded teen area, and new furniture and carpeting. Study rooms have been relocated to the front of the building.

The construction was part of a $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to renovate eight VBPL locations.

The library closed for renovations in January and is reopening just in time for public school students to visit on their first day of school.

The public is invited to join community leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library, which is located at 1444 Nimmo Pkwy. Eva Poole, director of libraries, will welcome guests, followed by remarks from Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer and Council Member Barbara M. Henley.

During the renovations, limited programs and services have been offered at the Princess Anne Express Library, located inside the Princess Anne Recreation Center. The express library will permanently close at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Materials that customers put on hold will be available at the Princess Anne Area Library when it reopens on Sept. 3.

Other local libraries, Kempsville and Bayside libraries were also renovated earlier this year. Construction is ongoing at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, which remains open during the upgrades. The remaining four libraries, Great Neck, Oceanfront, Pungo-Blackwater, and Windsor Woods, are expected to begin renovations later this year.