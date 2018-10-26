Virginia Beach City Public Schools said the person responsible for "threatening graffiti" at Tallwood High School has been arrested.

In a message sent to parents Friday morning, Principal James Avila said the school is working with police to find the student responsible for the graffiti.

Here's the full message:

As has been seen in other schools in our division, we found threatening graffiti in our school. We are working with the police to find the student responsible. At this time, we do not have any additional information that would cause alarm. Once we finish the investigation, I will alert you and the community. I do ask that you please share with your child that this behavior is unacceptable and will lead to disciplinary action at the school as well as possible criminal charges. If your child has any information regarding who might be responsible, please encourage them to share it with an administrator or police officer. Thank you.

On Friday afternoon, Avila sent a follow-up message to parents, alerting them the suspect had been apprehended: "I contact you again today to make you aware that the person responsible for our school’s graffiti has been identified and was arrested. Additional disciplinary action has been taken here at the school as well."

Avila went on to say, "I want to thank our students, staff members and families for their understanding and support."

