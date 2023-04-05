'Project Wayne' meets resistance from Virginia Beach citizens advisory group

The future of 250 acres of Virginia Beach farmland is uncertain, as manufacturers eye the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of a citizens advisory committee in Virginia Beach are raising red flags over a potential development in the southern part of the city.

They held a meeting Thursday evening, and Virginia Beach economic development officials answered what they could about the proposal dubbed as "Project Wayne."

Questions and concerns are emerging from some residents, while Virginia Beach City Council members weigh what's next. As part of an initial phase, "Project Wayne" developers are asking to build on 250 acres next to Virginia Beach National Golf Club.

While the public knows very little details, the proposal is facing some pushback.

The first phase of "Project Wayne" could bring a $175 million capital investment and 400 jobs, according to city leaders. It could also usher in two more phases, meaning additional land usage and jobs. However, the focus of talks right now is on "Phase 1."

Chuck Rigney, the business attraction administrator with Virginia Beach Economic Development, said it is a viable prospect.

Only key city officials know the company's name. They did say developers are looking for space for "advanced manufacturing" of medical products.

Virginia Beach is competing with cities within Virginia and other states for this potential development.

"We are still very much in the finding-out phase. The company itself, though, would like to know if there is any appetite for the continuing evaluation of Virginia Beach," Rigney said.

The property under evaluation is located below the "green line." It's a longstanding symbol of separation between development to the north and agriculture to the south.

Pungo farmer John Cromwell, Jr. wants to protect agriculture, which he described as a viable industry.

"The best part about agriculture is we have what we need. We don't need any infrastructure. This is my factory here," Cromwell said as he motioned to the ground and picked up the soil. "I need this, I need fresh air, sunshine and rain."

To make way for "Project Wayne," council members would need to rezone the land in question.

"Agricultural zoning to an industrial zoning, that is one whopping major change," Cromwell said.

And a group of citizens who monitors projects around the "green line" agrees. Committee members met Thursday evening, focusing a lot of discussions around "Project Wayne."

"It's a little premature to be looking at this project and to be looking at sites in the area," Lisa Hartman, chair of the Transition Area/Interfacility Traffic Area Citizens Advisory Committee, said.

Hartman explained how the proposal lacks the backing of research, studies and cohesion with established plans.

"If we have Project Wayne that we think might come here, we zone it industrial and they decide not to come here, we are now left with this industrial zoning," Hartman added.

"Further, the land that they're talking about developing is lowland, wetland, it doesn't perc, there's no infrastructure," Martha Thereault, a longtime Virginia Beach resident, said.

"All that impervious surface and the stormwater management, it's just a bad fit," Cromwell also said.

However, one man who sat in during the advisory committee meeting Thursday night mentioned the attraction of business and industry that came along with "Project Wayne." He declined an interview with 13News Now following the meeting.

Before taking any more steps, council members will hear comments from the public on May 16 at 6 p.m. It will be at Virginia Beach City Hall.