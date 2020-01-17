Projects needed to help Virginia Beach fight rising sea levels

It will take projects that cost billions of dollars to stave off the threat of rising sea levels in order to safeguard the city of Virginia Beach.

An engineering consulting firm says Virginia Beach will have to consider multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects and other efforts to face the threat of sea-level rise.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the $3.8 million study also points to restricting new development in some parts of the city and purchasing properties in danger of flooding.

City Council and the planning commission still need to OK the report, which will serve as a framework for the city’s overall plan.