Projects needed to help Virginia Beach fight rising sea levels

An engineering consulting firm says Virginia Beach will have to consider multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects and other efforts to face the threat of sea-level rise.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the $3.8 million study also points to restricting new development in some parts of the city and purchasing properties in danger of flooding.
City Council and the planning commission still need to OK the report, which will serve as a framework for the city’s overall plan.
The costs would range from $1.1 billion to $2.4 billion and protect somewhere between 28,000 and 45,000 buildings.