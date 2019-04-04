VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council decided to not move more forward with a proposed dog leashed law change, for now.

On Thursday, the city council decided to allow Animal Control to monitor and evaluate situations involving dogs on local beaches over the next 12 months.

Animal Control will also continue to enforce the existing law and educate dog owners in regards to proper control of their dogs on city beaches.

Current law says dogs on any city beach may be off their leash under control by the owner. The only exceptions are from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During at time, dogs are not allowed on the beach from Rudee Inlet to 42nd Street, and dogs are not allowed on all other beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The proposed law change would have required dogs to be leashed at all times on all city beaches.

City Council will hold a community forum regarding this proposed change on April 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

There is also an online survey that will be open for comment until April 9.