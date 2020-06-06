Protesters in Virginia Beach march from Mount Trashmore to Town Center

Hundreds of protesters marched together, chanting "Black Lives Matter."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched from Mount Trashmore to Virginia Beach's Town Center to call for racial justice after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

It's the latest in a string of demonstrations, organized by civil, political and religious groups in Hampton Roads, all aiming to bring awareness to the issue.

Demonstrators wore masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and protesters of all races carried American flags and signs that read "Black Lives Matter."

Traffic was redirected away from some roads so protesters could make the march.

The protests came after a letter urging businesses to take precautions was sent out by the Virginia Beach Police Department, followed by an apology from the Interim Chief, Tony Zucaro.