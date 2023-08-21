x
Virginia Beach

Proteus Festival returns to Virginia Beach Town Center with free block party, a week of events

The festival will be taking place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7, ending with the Proteus Block Party.
Credit: Zeiders American Dream Theater
"LOCO: Likker Outta Control" performs its full run as the winner of the Proteus New Plays Festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Proteus Festival featuring music, theater, comedy, and art is returning to the Virginia Beach Town Center.

The festival will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7, ending with the Proteus Block Party from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, hosted by the American Dream Theater.

The Block Party is a free, open-to-the-public, family-friendly community event that celebrates the arts with performances and activities all day long. There will be comedy, children's theater, and music performances taking place on the outdoor stage.

If you want to enjoy more music, theater, and comedy than just the block party, the 2023 Proteus Festival will have events running all week at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. You can find more information on the festival and purchase all-access passes or event tickets on the event's website.

Credit: J. Stubb Photography, provided by Zeiders American Dream Theater
TA Gatling performs at the Proteus Music Contest Finals

