Proteus Festival returns to Virginia Beach Town Center with free block party, a week of events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Proteus Festival featuring music, theater, comedy, and art is returning to the Virginia Beach Town Center.

The festival will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7, ending with the Proteus Block Party from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, hosted by the American Dream Theater.

The Block Party is a free, open-to-the-public, family-friendly community event that celebrates the arts with performances and activities all day long. There will be comedy, children's theater, and music performances taking place on the outdoor stage.