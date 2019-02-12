VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say assistance from the public helped investigators identify the suspect who stole a firearm from a gun show in Virginia Beach.

State Police asked for help identifying the suspect on November 5 after a World War II carbine, single bolt rifle was stolen from a gun show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Shortly afterward, an anonymous caller contacted a trooper, providing the suspect's name and address.

A search warrant was obtained, and police found the stolen weapon inside the Virginia Beach home of 81-year-old Louis Cale Spruill.

Spruill was arrested and taken to Virginia Beach City Jail, where he was given a $2,500 secured bond.