VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach will begin using the Pulse Point CPR app in July.

The City Council will be briefed on the program that is expected to launch July 14.

The app allows users who are certified in CPR to get an alert if they are within a quarter-mile of a person having a medical emergency.

The implementation timeline:

Agency Testing: June 11-22

Soft Launch: June 25

Go Live: July 14

The app is already available in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Newport News.

You can download both Pulse Point apps for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Read more about the program here.

