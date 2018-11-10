VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Tropical Storm Michael is bringing tidal flooding to parts of Sandbridge and Pungo.

As of Thursday, the city closed N. Muddy Creek from Charity Neck to Gum Bridge and Pleasant Ridge Road from Charity Neck to Muddy Creek.

Pungo has signs posted that their roads are subject to flooding.

“Sure I’m worried, but I’ll hang in there,” Melba Phillips said.

Over the years, Phillips said the flooding has gotten worse.

Pungo roads have flooded several times this year. As Tropical Storm Michael approaches, residents are still dealing with flooding.

“I even planted shrubs along the outside to see if that would help," explained Phillips. "It hasn’t done much or if it does maybe I would flood more if I didn’t have them.”

Several Pungo roads including Muddy Creek Road and Horn Point have flooded many times this year.

“Eight weeks, nine weeks ago I had four inches of water in the car because I didn’t leave," said Phillips "I didn’t take the car somewhere else.”

If she has to take her car somewhere else, she’s stranded in her home without transportation; it's happened before.

“I couldn’t get out," said Phillips. "They said why didn’t you come. Well nobody could come in and get me because the roads were flooded and I couldn’t get out.”

But, she still plans to stay put through Tropical Storm Michael and the ones in the future.

“It’s in the good Lord's hands. He will take care of me,” Phillips explained.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Beach Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton. She expects the south wind to shift around midnight, and she’s hoping that will reduce the flooding.

