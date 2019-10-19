VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was pups in costume and for a good cause at Malloween On The Boolvd Pawchella at Pembroke Mall on Saturday.

The event aimed to help save 100 lives through pet adoption. Local shelters attended the event, taking applications for pet adoption.

People also brought their pets dressed up to compete in the Pawchella pet costume contest.

This year's winner was Willow, dressed as a UPS driver.

Others included Peter Pan with Wendy, Superman, and a Ballet dancer pit bull.

