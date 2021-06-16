Questions about marijuana legalization? You can learn more at a 'Know Your Rights' event in Virginia Beach.

Virginians confused about the process can learn more at an information session at Gather 757

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you have questions about the marijuana legalization process, you're probably not alone.

On July 1, Virginians at least 21 years old can legally possess up to an ounce of cannabis without civil or criminal penalties.

But there are details that go beyond just simple possession, including home cultivation, "adult sharing" and more.

With just over two weeks until the new law takes affect, marijuana advocacy group Virginia NORML will host a "Know Your Rights" information session for Hampton Roads on June 22 in Virginia Beach.

“People are really excited about the change in law, but also curious about how to stay within the guidelines," NORML Executive Director Jenn Michelle Pedini told 13News Now.

The session, held at Gather 757 (249 Central Park Ave. Suite 300), will include Pedini as well as Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales, and NORML Legal Committee member Kelly Cournoyer.

The Facebook event, with hundreds of people listed either as interested or planning to attend, recommends acquiring tickets beforehand and will require masks for everyone there who hasn't been vaccinated.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6:30, and more information about the event can be found on social media.