VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road is back open for business, and by all signs it's business as usual. But many questions still remain following a stabbing and then a police confrontation late last week.

Police said that on Friday, 39-year-old Shontrina Fountain walked in and stabbed an employee at the credit union, and then drove away in her car. She was stopped by officers about a mile and a half away on Baxter Road.

According to police, an officer used a taser but it was ineffective. Fountain got out of her car and lunged at an officer with a weapon. An officer responded by firing a gun at Fountain.

We still don't know if Fountain was shot. Her injuries are not life-threatening but more serious than originally thought, according to the latest release. She was hospitalized through the weekend, but has since been released and transferred to the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

The employee who was stabbed at the credit union was also taken to the hospital, although that person's condition is not known. A spokesperson for the credit union told 13News Now the employees have access to and are encouraged to participate in support services after Friday's stabbing.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing.

Fountain is charged with one count of malicious wounding stemming and one count of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Shontrina Fountain's booking photo

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

